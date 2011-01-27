Westwerk

Jaime Wickard Stylist Logo and Business Cards

Westwerk
Westwerk
Hire Us
  • Save
Jaime Wickard Stylist Logo and Business Cards westwerk branding logo identity business cards stylist letterpress cards brand identity
Download color palette

Slick cards and identity done for Jaime Wickard.

Westwerk
Westwerk

More by Westwerk

View profile
    • Like