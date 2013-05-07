Gwen Penn

Sick Days

Gwen Penn
Gwen Penn
  • Save
Sick Days illustration penguin pencil graphite character sick friend friendship
Download color palette

"The moment you really appreciate your health and friendship...
Be well everyone!"

「健康と友情が身にしみる瞬間・・みなさん体調管理はしっかりしましょう。」

You can find other images here :)
http://www.facebook.com/gwenpenn

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2013
Gwen Penn
Gwen Penn

More by Gwen Penn

View profile
    • Like