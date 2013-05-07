Chris Hönninger

[teaser] Aphex Twin - Come to Daddy (audiovisual project)

[teaser] Aphex Twin - Come to Daddy (audiovisual project) audiovisual video short 3d cg particle simulation aphex twin musician
Teaser for an upcoming project of mine, a visualization of Aphex Twin's "Come to Daddy".

Posted on May 7, 2013
