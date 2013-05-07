Carina Reis

Tyrion Lanister

Tyrion Lanister tyrion lanister got game of thrones illustration raster bitmap photoshop face male
School assignment.I had to choose a frame from a movie/series and reproduce it. As you can see, I choose Tyrion Lanister from Game of Thrones
Made in Photoshop.
Full view and wallpaper here -> http://carinareis.deviantart.com/art/Tyrion-Lannister-Wallpaper-361892260

