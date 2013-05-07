Shed Labs

Seryn Tour Poster

tour poster screenprint eye ball man silhouette trees seryn
We recently did a poster for the talented band, Seryn. We did a limited amount of these and printed by hand. You can grab one from the link below, but again, they are limited in quantity!

http://shop.shedlabs.com/product/seryn-tour-poster

Posted on May 7, 2013
