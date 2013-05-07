XPresso Clockwork

spent the day setting up a series of world clocks in C4D, one for each time zone. the clocks display seconds, tenths and hundredths of a second which constantly update. if rendered out at 100fps you'd see everything update properly. they're all based on UTC and i wrote custom C.O.F.F.E.E. scripting to automate the time offset so i can control what time is displayed on them all from one central location as well as to control placement of each digit as they change so they won't jump around since the font isn't monospaced. part of the linkage also controls the blinking on the colons which separate the hours, minutes and seconds.