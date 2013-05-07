Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

Gimli

Gimli illustration vector gimli legolas print lord of the rings character design
The Bottleneck Gallery's upcoming show focuses on the best buds in pop culture. I chose Gimli and Legolas. Close-up of Gimli, son of Gloin.

More info: http://www.bottleneckgallery.com/pages/upcoming

For the full size: http://goo.gl/dL2GH

