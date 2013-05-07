Matt Richardson

Pint

Matt Richardson
Matt Richardson
  • Save
Pint playoff pint clean greyscale icon ma77design photoshop illustrator
Download color palette

Quick remake of the shot for the playoff. Slight inversion of the fold as well.

0d676aa283835a2217b41183fdae10ef
Rebound of
Submit your resource
By Orman Clark
View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2013
Matt Richardson
Matt Richardson

More by Matt Richardson

View profile
    • Like