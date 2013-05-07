Michael John Thwaite

Cut up space

Michael John Thwaite
Michael John Thwaite
  • Save
Cut up space drawing pen photography images watercolour fine liner cut out
Download color palette

Comprised of two layers, a found image behind and a cut out artwork to the front.

Original is A2, Mediums below
- Faber Castell Pitt brush pens
- Pilot DR pigment ink fineliner 0.1
- Watercolour
- Poscas
- Stanley craft knife
- iMAGE BEHIND - found in National geographic (space issue) this was then cut up and messed with.

To see the full image visit my website.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2013
Michael John Thwaite
Michael John Thwaite

More by Michael John Thwaite

View profile
    • Like