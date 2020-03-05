Yogesh Mithoon

Kobe Appreciation Post

Yogesh Mithoon
Yogesh Mithoon
  • Save
Kobe Appreciation Post nba jam nba playoffs nba finals basketball player lebron james lakers kobe bryant nba basketball kobe adobe web adobexd ux ui design
Download color palette

This UX design is a tribute to Kobe Bryant. one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Kobe Bryant and his lovely daughter Gianna passed away in a helicopter crash, along with 7 others on Sunday, January 26th.

Yogesh Mithoon
Yogesh Mithoon

More by Yogesh Mithoon

View profile
    • Like