Wedding Venue iOS App

This is the first draft of an iOS app I'm designing for a wedding venue website.

It will allow people to search for wedding venues based on location and the amount of guests they wish to attend. The app will calculate a price based on the current packages provided by the hotels and allow the users to book their wedding through the app itself.

The design above contains two screenshots. The one on the left is the logo of the actual wedding site and the one on the right shows a listing of hotels after the user has inputted their selected area and amount of guests. The user scrolls down through the hotels and selects the hotel they wish to look at more closely. More detailed information will be available after they select the hotel on this screenshot.

I would appreciate any comments on the above design if possible as iOS design is not normally my strong point.