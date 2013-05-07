Ross Moody

Five Sign

Five Sign
The cool dudes and dudettes over at Tinkering Monkey sent over a progress shot of the wood signage we're getting made up for our booth at the National Stationery Show this year. If you are attending, please stop by and say hi. We'll be throwing cards at people ninja-star style from booth #1868.

Posted on May 7, 2013
