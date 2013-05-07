Jeff Jenkins

Eat The Rich

"When the people shall have nothing more to eat, they will eat the rich." - Jean-Jacques Rousseau

Also a kickass song by Motorhead.

Just some lettering done for fun with a Zig calligraphy marker. Scanned, converted to halftone, and inverted in Photoshop.

