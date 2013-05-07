Arturo Herrero

Flat Icons

Stumbled upon some sweet icons from Zach Roszczewski so I thought id get rid of some boredom and make some aswell. Used the same colors because I really liked them but still put my own twist on them.

Enjoy!

Posted on May 7, 2013
