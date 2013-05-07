James Kwon
figmints

Perfect Pears Pages - Web App

James Kwon
figmints
James Kwon for figmints
Hire Us
  • Save
Perfect Pears Pages - Web App pears pages blue yellow color wheel wedding bride navigation icons color picker photo picker fonts filigree ampersand hex
Download color palette

Brides can customize their colors for Pears Pages based on the theme colors for their wedding. They can either pick a color from the color wheel, or select a particular hue from an uploaded photo. So if a bride already has her dress or flowers picked out, and wants to match the color exactly, she can. All she has to do is upload a photo with that color and simply eyedrop it in. It's that easy! Visit www.perfectpears.com/pearspages for more.

9330811e13a7496c62a9a3218c463990
Rebound of
Perfect Pears Pages - Web App
By James Kwon
figmints
figmints
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by figmints

View profile
    • Like