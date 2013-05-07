Ryan Quintal

Save As with Ryan Quintal

I'm coming out with a new Podcast soon. Totally different in tone from some of my other stuff. The goal is to peel back the curtain on people who are interesting, especially from Dribbble, Behance and the design industry in general.

It's a 1 hour show, with in depth interviews, and I'd love to have you Dribbblers on!

Posted on May 7, 2013
