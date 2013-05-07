Bigshot Robot

Pirate N Paint

Pirate N Paint pirate illustration skull drawing sketch character hat
Last night I took to the canvas at Rogues Art Gallery / Bar.

I find it enjoyable to paint in public / in front of bystanders. I receive interesting feedback, especially in a place that serves adult beverages.

Posted on May 7, 2013
