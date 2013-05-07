Derrick Castle

Rose Sugar Skull - Block Print

Derrick Castle
Derrick Castle
  • Save
Rose Sugar Skull - Block Print derrick castle derrick strawcastle nashvillemafia design graphic design illustration art folk americana nashville drawing straw castle castle block woodblock block print print woodcut dia de los muertos sugar skull rose
Download color palette

Not sure I'll post many more of these, I don't want folks to get bored with them but I was pretty excite with how this one turned out.

Incase you missed the previous posts:

Sugar Skull is an original art print using the block printing method, The Sugar Skull is hand carved and hand printed. The Sugar Skull ornamentation is copic pen and ink line work making this print one of a kind.

4e2f4f38e0d0186a176b536062ba988d
Rebound of
Web Sugar Skull - Block Print
By Derrick Castle
Derrick Castle
Derrick Castle

More by Derrick Castle

View profile
    • Like