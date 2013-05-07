Rose Sugar Skull - Block Print

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Not sure I'll post many more of these, I don't want folks to get bored with them but I was pretty excite with how this one turned out.
Sugar Skull is an original art print using the block printing method, The Sugar Skull is hand carved and hand printed. The Sugar Skull ornamentation is copic pen and ink line work making this print one of a kind.