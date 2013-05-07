iOS 7 home concept

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
A lot of chatter regarding iOS 7 and it's highly potential UI overhaul. Seen a couple of concepts here on dribbble, some good and bad. Figured I'd play around with some concepts of the home screen.
Obviously less apps, however they can be scrolled within their individual rows hence the pagination bar in between.
Credit where it's due...
Icons from @Pixeden