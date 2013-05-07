John Menard

iOS 7 home concept

iOS 7 home concept ios7 ios home tiles ui design interaction pagination iphone concept
A lot of chatter regarding iOS 7 and it's highly potential UI overhaul. Seen a couple of concepts here on dribbble, some good and bad. Figured I'd play around with some concepts of the home screen.

Obviously less apps, however they can be scrolled within their individual rows hence the pagination bar in between.

Credit where it's due...
Icons from @Pixeden

Posted on May 7, 2013
