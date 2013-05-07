Curtis Herbert

Slopes - Summary of day's activities

Slopes - Summary of day's activities
Early design work for my new project, Slopes. Really iterating hard on the data display and organization - lots to convey for a day on the slopes, gotta keep it clean and easy to process.

This is the current concept of the header of the daily view. Header highlights key stats (top speed, vertical distance, etc) for the day's activities, before moving onto a breakdown of each run you took down the mountain.

Posted on May 7, 2013
