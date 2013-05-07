Slopes - Summary of day's activities

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Early design work for my new project, Slopes. Really iterating hard on the data display and organization - lots to convey for a day on the slopes, gotta keep it clean and easy to process.
This is the current concept of the header of the daily view. Header highlights key stats (top speed, vertical distance, etc) for the day's activities, before moving onto a breakdown of each run you took down the mountain.