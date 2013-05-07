Bill Kenney
Focus Lab

Bamboohr Brand Book

Bill Kenney
Focus Lab
Bill Kenney for Focus Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
Bamboohr Brand Book branding focus lab identity book voice values mission brand book logo bamboo bamboohr print
Download color palette

Brand book is coming along nicely. Stand by for full project case study and tons of photos / images :)

Created with the Focus Lab team

Focus Lab
Focus Lab
A brand agency where imagination meets process.
Hire Us

More by Focus Lab

View profile
    • Like