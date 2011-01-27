Duncan Mills

Heavy Bleeding

Heavy Bleeding vector ipad illustrator type illustration design typography texture
Some graphics and text I'm making for a medical/obstetric based app for the 3rd world....slightly grim subject matter but interesting to do...

Posted on Jan 27, 2011
