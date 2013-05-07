Augie B

Skull

Augie B
Augie B
  • Save
Skull skull illustration pen ink illustrator adobe
Download color palette

Messin' with some old sketches. It's always fun to go back on real old stuff. I think this one's a couple years old.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2013
Augie B
Augie B

More by Augie B

View profile
    • Like