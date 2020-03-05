Mobile Payment Info

Alexander Kontsevich
Alexander Kontsevich for Qubstudio
Meet TIM — our project for the Israel–based startup. It’s a mobile application for jobs on–demand service.

Whom will you trust to walk out your dog? Whom will you let into your house? Only those you can rely on. Those you trust. Your relatives, close friends, and Timo.

Ongoing user testing with 20+ concepts allowed us to put on users’ shoes, reinvent the general idea and create a concept that fits an interviewed audience the best. The user doesn’t have to figure it out for a long time — just a few clicks and Timo is already in a hurry to help!

With polished in details developers’ guidelines TIM is coming soon!

Our Role
User Research
Wireframing and Prototyping
Concept Testing
Mobile App Design
Illustrations

You can find more shots from Qubstudio at Our team page!

A human is a top banana and design is the second
