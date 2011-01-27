Matt Braun

Industry Standard

Matt Braun
Matt Braun
  • Save
Industry Standard sketch fun typography holding it down lettering
Download color palette

Just a sketch I had some fun with. Little bit larger size here: http://brainvsbraun.tumblr.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jan 27, 2011
Matt Braun
Matt Braun

More by Matt Braun

View profile
    • Like