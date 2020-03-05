Movematcher house ad illustration

Nick Volkert

Nick Volkert
Nick Volkert
As a part of the movematcher site redesign the shift away from stock was imperative. The house ad illustration is another piece that shows how we can communicate to the consumer using branded illustration. I wanted to use a muted color palette to work with the updated movematcher blue, as well as carry the idea of the "line breaks" of foreground to background items broken up by a thick white outline.

Nick Volkert
