Hand-Drawn Typography 101

I am stoked to announce my new online class at skillshare, "Hand-Drawn Typography 101" set to launch on June 10.

Check it out and register here - http://skl.sh/10W40p0

Use the code "HIGHFIVE" and get $5 off

Posted on May 7, 2013
