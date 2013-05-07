David Simpson

New Project Cards

New Project Cards website simpson portfolio
Here is a shot of my new project cards (Old page: http://simp.sn/portfolio/), that showcase things i've worked on.

Also, pretty stoked that Ryan Hamrick is helping with coming up with some sick branding.

Posted on May 7, 2013
