Rose District

Rose District logo identity branding rose flower shopping district simple line
Another unused logo concept for a local shopping/eating district. Probably looked a little too tulip.

Creative Direction: Winston Peraza, Cubic
Art Direction/Design: Sean Ball, Cubic

Posted on May 7, 2013
