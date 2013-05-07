Arne Van Kauter

Another Fight Logo

Arne Van Kauter
Arne Van Kauter
Hire Me
  • Save
Another Fight Logo wolf bear logo vector illustrator background wallpaper
Download color palette

Logo that I've made for a booking company called Another Fight

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2013
Arne Van Kauter
Arne Van Kauter
Freelance Developer
Hire Me

More by Arne Van Kauter

View profile
    • Like