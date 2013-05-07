Jorgen Grotdal

Polar Lounge Arctic

Jorgen Grotdal
Jorgen Grotdal
  • Save
Polar Lounge Arctic polarbear crest vintage grotdal
Download color palette

A project im currently working on on, feedback and tips are always welcome!

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2013
Jorgen Grotdal
Jorgen Grotdal

More by Jorgen Grotdal

View profile
    • Like