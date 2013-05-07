David Simpson

Menu teaser for new Simpsn.com

Menu teaser for new Simpsn.com simpson menu website portfolio
Getting ready to launch a new personal site soon. Here is a quick teaser shot of the new menu with an active state. Pretty stoked that Ryan Hamrick is helping with coming up with some sick branding.

Also, pretty pumped to build it on a brand new CMS that most people have never seen :)

Posted on May 7, 2013
