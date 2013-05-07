Fisk

DUMBO Designers 1inch Buttons button badge flair logo dumbo bk ny designtalks
Designed the DUMBO Designers 1 Inch badge for people that come out to the talk. Fun little bonus!

Rebound of
Logo for DUMBO Designers
Posted on May 7, 2013
