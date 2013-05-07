Penina Finger

Surface Pattern: Burgundy And Lapis Oak Leaves

Surface Pattern: Burgundy And Lapis Oak Leaves
Burgundy and Lapis pattern, shown here on basic combed cotton. Available for fabric, wallcoverings and paper giftwrap, via Spoonflower. From the City of Dreams collection.

Posted on May 7, 2013
