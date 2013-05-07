Suzie Jurado

Native App Infographic

Suzie Jurado
Suzie Jurado
Hire Me
  • Save
Native App Infographic illustration flat futura knockout
Download color palette

See the infographic here: http://bit.ly/15wJeha

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2013
Suzie Jurado
Suzie Jurado
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Suzie Jurado

View profile
    • Like