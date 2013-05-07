Todd Macfie

Washroom Sign

A client (Village Ice Cream) needed a washroom sign. Instead of buying off-the-shelf or doing vinyl, we went with one-shot sign painters paint (which is super glossy and kinda toxic when wet) on whitewashed board found in the back alley.

Posted on May 7, 2013
