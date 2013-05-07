Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

Legolas

Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy
Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy
Hire Me
  • Save
Legolas illustration vector gimli legolas print lord of the rings character design
Download color palette

The Bottleneck Gallery's upcoming show focuses on the best buds in pop culture. I chose Gimli and Legolas.

Close-up of the pointy-eared, elf princeling.

More info: http://www.bottleneckgallery.com/pages/upcoming

Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy
Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy
Welcome! Here's some work that'll make you feel happy.
Hire Me

More by Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

View profile
    • Like