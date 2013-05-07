Dan Cassaro

NYT Magazine Cover

NYT Magazine Cover
I was commissioned to paint some type for the New York Times Magazine cover. Lovely photo by Grant Cornett and magical art direction by Drea D$ Zlanabitnig but sadly sometimes the good ones get away. The cover was killed internally and never ran.

See the whole thing HERE

Posted on May 7, 2013
