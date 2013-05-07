Evette Gabriel

Editorial Illustration

Evette Gabriel
Evette Gabriel
  • Save
Editorial Illustration illustration editorial 911
Download color palette

I've done several editorial illustrations concerning the 9/11 attacks. This concept never made it past my sketchbook for my clients. But I felt compelled to execute it as a personal piece.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2013
Evette Gabriel
Evette Gabriel

More by Evette Gabriel

View profile
    • Like