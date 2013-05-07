Eduardo Lemes

Simple Font Effect

Simple Font Effect font effect fire hot red yellow gradient photoshop fonts
Um efeito de fonte usado em um projeto para o livro de Dan Brown, chamado: Inferno.

A font effect used in a project for the book of Dan Brown, called: Inferno.

Posted on May 7, 2013
