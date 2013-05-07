Marcelo Schultz

Nike - Nike AF-1 Tshirt design!

Marcelo Schultz
Marcelo Schultz
  • Save
Nike - Nike AF-1 Tshirt design! nike air force texture leather swoosh logo logotype sneakers shoes
Download color palette

New work on my behance, check it out: http://www.behance.net/gallery/Nike-Futura-logo/8551881

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2013
Marcelo Schultz
Marcelo Schultz

More by Marcelo Schultz

View profile
    • Like