Passion Fruits - Brand Identity Design

Passion Fruits is a company that does premium cold-pressed juices and smoothies.

A couple of months ago, they approached us with an interesting challenge - to create a brand identity system that would appeal to customers that like healthy food and also to staff & investors who give a lot of importance to the technical aspect of the company.

In order to achieve that, we created a minimal identity that focuses on the right aspects - fruity colors contrasted by pure white, a clean typeface and a logo that subtly shows that the juice is as important as the process of creating it.

