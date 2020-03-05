Passion Fruits - Brand Identity Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Passion Fruits is a company that does premium cold-pressed juices and smoothies.
A couple of months ago, they approached us with an interesting challenge - to create a brand identity system that would appeal to customers that like healthy food and also to staff & investors who give a lot of importance to the technical aspect of the company.
In order to achieve that, we created a minimal identity that focuses on the right aspects - fruity colors contrasted by pure white, a clean typeface and a logo that subtly shows that the juice is as important as the process of creating it.
Press 🧡if you like this minimal packaging!
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com