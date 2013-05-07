allan berger

Board Product Cover (Retina)

allan berger
allan berger
  • Save
Board Product Cover (Retina) cover product project board avatar magnifying stamp browser kievit duke nukem forever address bar stages
Download color palette

we added a little facelift to the blossom boards by adding the product cover and we moved the board navigation from the top-bar navigation (which is more global application scope) down into the board scope.

I will announce the retina version of the application soon, so stay tuned :)

for updates follow you can follow me on twitter.

allan berger
allan berger

More by allan berger

View profile
    • Like