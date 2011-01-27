Liam Jay

Website Header and Menu

Liam Jay
Liam Jay
  • Save
Website Header and Menu website menu header
Download color palette

Simple initial visual mockup for a clients website that needs a complete visual overhaul. Orange is there corporate colour so has to be a prominent feature of the site.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 27, 2011
Liam Jay
Liam Jay

More by Liam Jay

View profile
    • Like