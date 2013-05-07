Chad Casper

Third and Hecla - Logo

Chad Casper
Chad Casper
  • Save
Third and Hecla - Logo gif brown orange vintage typography type design logo elegant seagulls
Download color palette

Logo for a friend's consulting company, Third & Hecla.

Created with a group of ugly birds.

7be97d450b81a0cb190fbcf5ded907c5
Rebound of
Hecla
By Ben Johnson
View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2013
Chad Casper
Chad Casper

More by Chad Casper

View profile
    • Like