Tempoplugin.com

flatdesign
New site for Tempo, a JIRA plugin time registration tool. I was responsible for the design, front-end and backend programing. Logo by Icelandic designer Ragnar Freyr. http://tempoplugin.com

Posted on May 7, 2013
