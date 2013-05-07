Sebastian Abboud

Burger Time T-Shirt

Went for it and here it is. Presenting the SV (http://strngvctry.com) It's Burger Time, All The Time™ T-Shirt. Decided to try out "The Kickstarter of T-Shirts" Teespring and so far so good. We're at 18 reserved out of 20 in less than 24 hours. Alright!
http://teespring.com/burgertime

Rebound of
Burger Time
Posted on May 7, 2013
