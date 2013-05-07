Brian White

Janet the Planet

Brian White
Brian White
Hire Me
  • Save
Janet the Planet band poster vector illustrator pink mad unibrow atreu tan orange teal planet kata round
Download color palette

Working on a local band poster.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2013
Brian White
Brian White
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Brian White

View profile
    • Like