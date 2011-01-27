Matthew Harpin

Glossy 3D Type Tutorial

Matthew Harpin
Matthew Harpin
  • Save
Glossy 3D Type Tutorial glossy text typography lighting photoshop illustrator 3d
Download color palette

Final product of a tutorial I wrote for PSD Tuts, you can see the tutorial here.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 27, 2011
Matthew Harpin
Matthew Harpin

More by Matthew Harpin

View profile
    • Like