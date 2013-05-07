garrett scafani

We're Rebranding!

a sketch of a possible direction for our new yeti logo. I don't think this can scale well if fleshed out without losing some significant detail. also not sure about if i want to fill something like this or keep it sketchy. any ideas guys?

Posted on May 7, 2013
